GM Onstar App Tell Owners To Inflate Tires To Over 1,000 PSI

In recent days, owners of late-model General Motors vehicles have taken to the internet with reports of an unusual problem. They've received notifications that their car's or truck's tire pressure is "critically low," and been told to inflate their tires to impossible pressures. The phenomenon has been reported across multiple brands and around the country, but hasn't afflicted all owners, leaving the exact cause a mystery. The problem appeared to surface on Wednesday morning, when reports were first posted on social media and owners' forums. It affects owners of GM products with OnStar-connected owner apps such as myCadillac, myChevrolet, and myGMC, which GM-Trucks.com reports allows remote start or monitoring of fuel levels, oil condition, and so on. Most importantly to us, it alerts owners when tire pressure drops out of specification so that they can reinflate them. Or, as it's done in in recent days, it'll tell them to puff their tires up to unreachable pressures.



