GM Ordered To Pay $102 Million For Knowingly Dumping Defective Engines To Consumers

General Motors will be forced to pay $102.6 million to owners of trucks and SUVs manufactured between 2011 and 2014, following the verdict in a class action lawsuit in California.

The suit was launched by GM owners in California, Idaho, and North Carolina, who argued that the automaker knowingly sold vehicles with defective piston rings, according to Law.com. These, the case claimed, caused excessive oil consumption and resulted in premature breakdowns in the Generation IV Vortec 5300 LC9 engine, per Street Insider.