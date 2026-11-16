GM Patents Driver Monitoring System That Tests You For Alertness

GM’s driver-monitoring camera can tell where you are looking. It cannot tell how quickly your brain is working. A new GM patent application tries to measure that directly, with a reaction-time test that runs while you drive.

The US application, titled “Smart Vehicle Systems and Control Logic for Performing Automotive Psychomotor Vigilance Testing,” was published on November 12. GM Global Technology Operations filed it in May 2025, and a Chinese publication of the same invention appeared two days earlier.