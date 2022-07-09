GM Patents StowFlex Tailgate Storage System for 2023 Colorado Pickup

GM has filed with the USPTO to trademark the StowFlex name under the Goods and Services category reserved for “Tailgates for pickup trucks.” The name is rumored to apply to the multifunctional storage tailgate design that debuted on the 2023 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon.



GM pickup trucks do not lack innovative features. Still, with the launch of the new generation of models, the American juggernaut stepped up its game. The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck launched in July with a segment-first multifunctional tailgate featuring an integrated storage system. The cleverly-designed system comes standard on the ZR2 trim and optional on all others. It is also offered on the 2023 GMC Canyon, which launched a month ago.





