An electric car is very good at not using its brakes. In daily traffic the motor does most of the slowing by acting as a generator, which is why some EV owners find rust on their rotors long before the pads wear thin. General Motors now wants those idle brakes to get warm on purpose and to send that warmth to the people inside.

The idea comes from a team of GM engineers, and five of the six inventors list addresses in South Korea, where GM has a large engineering center in Incheon. The sixth lives in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.