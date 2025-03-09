GM Patents Technology That Rates Your Driving So Your Kids Can Take Away Your Keys

Knowing when to give up your keys is never easy. Giving up your freedom, your mobility, and something you've done for decades is one of the hardest decisions you can make. If you have to make it for a loved one, that can be extraordinarily difficult for the entire family. But what if your car could make that decision for you? That's what GM is proposing in a new patent called: system and method for determining a driver retirement score. It would use an algorithm to monitor your driving and then let you know, presumably without pretense, that you're past your prime and to hand the keys over to someone before something bad happens.



