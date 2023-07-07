GM Patents Warning System To Protect Pedstrians And Other Motorists Of Collisions

General Motors has recently patented a new safety system that would allow its cars to communicate with the other vehicles on the road and warn them about a potential collision with a pedestrian.

The warning would be offered in the form of a visible and audible notification on the dashboard, giving drivers extra time to slow down and avoid the impact.

General Motors actually comes up with some very good suggestions when it's not trying to kill off very popular car technology. This latest patent, which covers a technology called the "cross-traffic warning system of a motor vehicle," is a brilliant concept that would help reduce the severity of an accident or even avoid it completely.