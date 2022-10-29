GM Pauses Advertising On Twitter. WHO Needs The Other More? Elon Or The General?

General Motors Co. confirmed Friday it has "temporarily" halted advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.



"We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership," Patrick Morrissey, a spokesperson for the Detroit automaker, said in a statement. "As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue."





