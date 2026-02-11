GM Pays $220 Million For Selling Your Data Illegally - Company Now Says It Is Focused On Protecting Your Privacy

General Motors will pay $220 million to 36 states to settle allegations that it illegally sold private driving behavior and location information to data brokers.





As part of the settlement, GM must get drivers’ express consent before it collects or shares their driving and location data — terms that are in line with separate agreements it previously reached with California and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This settlement does contain a new requirement that GM must have a third party assess the automaker’s compliance with the privacy program it has put in place.