GM Performance Chief Claims The Mustang Has A Market But Unclear When They Will Challenge It

The rumors of the Camaro returning have been churning since the day it died in 2023 and GM said it’s the end of the story, for now. That left a lot of room for the imagination, and it still sounds like the Camaro isn’t dead for good, yet. In an exclusive interview on the latest episode of The Drivecast, Tony Roma, who is now the Executive Chief Engineer for the Chevy Corvette and Performance Cars at General Motors, told The Drive, “I read all the same things you read or talk about about what people think is coming, but yeah, Camaro is a storied nameplate that we make when it makes sense, and it’s taken a couple of hiatuses here and it’s currently on one.”



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