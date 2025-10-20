GM Plans A Family Of Low Cost EVs To Compliment The Bolt

The Chevy Bolt is back, better than ever and just as cheap as before it went on hiatus. But it's not the only affordable electric vehicle General Motors is cooking up.

During an interview, I asked GM President Mark Reuss about the "family of Bolts" he mentioned on stage at an investor event about a year ago. What can we expect those to be like?

“What comes after this, whether it’s called a Bolt or not, will be a family of things that is low priced,” he said. “And when I say family, they won’t be adopted. They’ll be in the same vein of size and price.”