GM Plans Sub $30,000 Small Electric Truck To Compete With Ford Maverick

Small pickup trucks have proven to be successful for Ford and Hyundai in the United States, and General Motors is looking to get a piece of that pie too.

The automaker announced it is considering an all-electric two-door pickup smaller than the Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Envisioned as part of the carmaker's lineup of affordable EVs priced under $30,000, the small truck would have a 4- to 4.5-foot-long (1.2-1.37-meter-long) bed and low roofline.

The automaker has shown a prototype of the mini truck to reporters at its affordable EV design studio in Warren, Michigan. Automotive News has seen the vehicle and describes it as "futuristic and sporty." The name, brand or production timeline for the small truck are still being kept under wraps. That said, Chevrolet looks like the ideal brand for such a model.