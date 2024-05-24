GM Plans To Win the EV Race By Saturating The Market - Hasn't That Already Occurred

Electric vehicle sales are in kind of a weird spot. Many automakers are doubling back and beginning to favor more transitional hybrids as an interim step, while others are still aiming to go full-tilt into battery-electric tech. General Motors is one of those automakers who believe that this investment into EVs will pay off, and are still all-in—even if it's a tough year to be doing that. Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for EV and automotive tech. Today, we're talking about GM's push to "flood the zone" with EVs, Airbnb's quest for more EV chargers, and BYD's European entry making Ford nervous. Let's jump in.



