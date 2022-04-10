GM Poised To Overtake Toyota In US Sales For 2022

General Motors is on track to reclaim its crown as the best-selling car manufacturer in the United States but overall car sales across the industry are tipped to fall.

The car manufacturer has outsold Toyota by approximately 80,000 vehicles through the first nine months of the year and in the most recent quarter through September sold 555,580 vehicles, representing a 24 per cent increase from the same period last year.

For the first time since 1931, General Motors was not the best-selling automaker in the U.S. last year after Toyota outsold it by approximately 110,000 vehicles, in part because the Japanese automaker better managed supply shortages.