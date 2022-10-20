GM Ponders a Smaller EV Hummer Model - Maybe This Time It Can Be Affordable?

General Motors could launch a midsize Hummer pickup truck, making the most of growing demand for EVs like this.

Sources close to the car manufacturer claim that a small Hummer EV pickup is already a design concept at GM’s California studio and it is viewed as a priority project. While GMC spokesman Mikhael Farah declined to comment on the project, it is understood that GM believes the Hummer brand has strong recognition and a strong following, making such a product viable.

The current Hummer EV, despite its price tag reaching into six digits, has proven to be a huge success for General Motors with more than 90,000 orders being placed. Production is slowly ramping up at the automaker’s plant with some 781 examples delivered as of September 30. Production of the Hummer SUV will start soon.