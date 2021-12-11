GM Prepping The Hummer EV For Future Military Service

General Motors recently shared that it is speaking with the US military about building an electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle (eLRV) prototype based off the GMC Hummer EV. The eLRV prototype planned for 2022 will be developed by GM Defense as a modified version of the Hummer EV, to fit US Army specifications. The move completes the circle started when the original Humvee was adapted from from a military personnel transporter to civilian gas guzzler at the end of last century.



The GMC Hummer EV is an electrified rebirth of the famed gas guzzler that last rolled off an assembly line in 2010. In the fall of 2020, the public was able to get eyes on the new electric Hummer and what it will offer when it arrives.



