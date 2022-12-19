GM President Claims They Have No Plans To Go Backwards And Offer Hybrids

In a recent interview, General Motors' president Mark Reuss went over what he believes to be several misconceptions buyers and manufacturers have about EVs. Speaking with Business Insider, Reuss first discussed hybrids. A lot of people still think they are the best option and a good stepping stone. Automakers like Toyota are still heavily invested in hybrids and continue to prioritize them over fully electric vehicles (of Toyota's 20+ worldwide models, only one is all-electric - the bZ4X). Reuss believes they are unnecessary in 2022 and insisted GM has no plans to dilute its investment into electrification with hybrids.





Read Article