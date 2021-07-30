GM Prioritizes Pickup Production Above All Else

Following a two-week shutdown, General Motors has confirmed it will restart full production of its full-size Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks this coming Monday, August 2. The Flint Assembly plant had been on a one-shift-only policy for most of this month. Two other production facilities that build these vehicles, Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana and Silao Assembly in Mexico, will also return to full operations on Monday after being shut down entirely in the second half of July. However, full truck production isn't coming without a sacrifice made elsewhere.

The Detroit Free Press was told by the automaker that the three plants charged with building midsize SUVs like the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave will see their current downtime extended by an additional week, starting Monday.