GM Profits Fall 6.6% In Q1 After SUV And Pickup Production Experiences Issues

General Motors executives said Tuesday that tariff concerns impacted the first quarter only marginally as profits fell 6.6%, but continued uncertainty around President Donald Trump's import taxes will lead GM to revise its prior full-year guidance.

The Detroit automaker said production hurdles with full-size pickups and SUVs and other headwinds in North America dragged down earnings in the period ending March 31, although its U.S. sales rose and it swung to a profit in China.

GM is the first of the Detroit Three to report earnings for first quarter of 2025. Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters on a call that GM would not comment on the cost incurred from tariffs beyond that it impacted the company for only a few days.