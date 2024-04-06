GM Promotes Two Ex Apple Executives To Lead Software Development

General Motors has promoted two former Apple executives to run its software and services operations as it ramps up efforts to develop and market electric, autonomous and connected vehicles.
 
Baris Cetinok was named senior vice president of software and services product management. The company also named Dave Richardson senior vice president of software and services engineering. Both joined GM last September, the Detroit automaker said in a statement Monday.

The promotions come as GM tries to execute big plans to grow revenue from software and services and move from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries.


