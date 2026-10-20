GM Q3 Profits Double As Unprofitable EV Sales Plummet And Cash Cow Pickup Sales Increase

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:31:59 AM

Views : 554 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: finance.yahoo.com

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GM posted third quarter results before the bell that topped estimates, tightened its full-year profit outlook instead of boosting it, but issued shareholders a new $20 billion share repurchase program instead.
 
For the quarter, GM posted Q3 revenue of $50.0 billion, up 2.9% from a year ago and above the $48.52 billion Bloomberg consensus. GM posted adjusted EPS of $3.70 vs $3.57 estimated, with adjusted EBIT coming in at $4.1 billion, ahead of the $4.02 billion expected and up nearly 22%. 


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GM Q3 Profits Double As Unprofitable EV Sales Plummet And Cash Cow Pickup Sales Increase

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