GM Ramps Up Production Of Recalled V8 Engines - If No Damage Is Found The Fix Is An Oil Change

General Motors has finally recalled the vehicles powered by the L87 engine after over 28,000 complaints, 12 potentially related crashes, 42 potentially related fire allegations, and 12 related alleged injuries. The auto giant is well aware that it will have to replace some of the recalled power plants and is ramping up production at its plant in Buffalo, New York, in an attempt to keep up with the demand.

To be able to complete the recall, General Motors will produce more engines at the Tonawanda Engine Plant, which also builds the LT V8 engines that power the Chevrolet Corvette. The issue affects 597,630 vehicles, which represents a 4.7% failure rate, and the firm knows that some of those engines will have to be replaced entirely.



The 6.2-liter V8 powers models such as the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, the Chevy Silverado 1500, the GMC Sierra 1500, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, and the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.