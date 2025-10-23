GM Readies To Banish Android Auto And Apple Car Play From It Vehicles And Cash In On Your Driver Data

General Motors has declared war on Android Auto and CarPlay, and while the company's stance towards these systems was already clear after a 2023 announcement, it now appears that the American firm is ready to advance to a new phase in its infotainment strategy.

GM plans to leave Android Auto and CarPlay behind completely, with the two systems to eventually be removed from its entire car lineup.



Back in 2023, General Motors made an announcement that took its customer base by surprise. Future EVs, starting with the 2024 Blazer EV, will no longer support Android Auto and CarPlay, as General Motors is transitioning to an in-house infotainment system based on Google's Android Automotive.



Known as Ultifi, the new platform was specifically aimed at electric vehicles. General Motors initially explained that CarPlay and Android Auto would continue to be offered in models with ICE engines, whereas the Android Automotive-powered capabilities would only be offered to EV buyers.