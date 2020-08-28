GM Reassigns Corvette Engineers To AV and EV Vehicle Programs

General Motors has been quite clear about its vision for the future: it will be built on a foundation of electric cars capable of highly automated driving. Though already among industry leaders in both fields, the uncertainty of being any less than the clear best seemingly doesn't sit well with GM which, on September 1, will reportedly start reassigning its all-star team of engineers behind the C8 Corvette to its electric and autonomous drive projects. And after earning the privilege of working on GM's halo car, many of these engineers are allegedly "not happy."



Read Article