GM Recalls 10,000 Bolt Charging Cables For Electrocution Risk

The combination of hardware and software in the Webasto charging cords included with certain 2022 and 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV models doesn't work well together and could potentially cause an electrical shock under certain circumstances

Owning an electric car can be an experience with multiple pain points around the charging experience. One factor that’s never supposed to be a pain point is the physical safety of charging itself. That’s why General Motors is now recalling more than 10,000 charging cables that could shock users under some circumstances.