GM Recalls 10,000 Bolt Charging Cables For Electrocution Risk

Agent009 submitted on 9/8/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:15 AM

Views : 390 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The combination of hardware and software in the Webasto charging cords included with certain 2022 and 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV models doesn't work well together and could potentially cause an electrical shock under certain circumstances
 
 Owning an electric car can be an experience with multiple pain points around the charging experience. One factor that’s never supposed to be a pain point is the physical safety of charging itself. That’s why General Motors is now recalling more than 10,000 charging cables that could shock users under some circumstances.
 


Read Article


GM Recalls 10,000 Bolt Charging Cables For Electrocution Risk

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)