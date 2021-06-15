GM Recalls 280,000 Vehicles For Defective Airbag Lights

General Motors has issued a recall for over 280,000 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles due to an issue with an airbag warning light.

A recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that certain vehicles have a software problem that could cause the system to display an airbag malfunction indicator lamp if there is an issue with the airbag only on alternating ignition cycles. As the airbag warning light may not be constantly illuminated, drivers might be unaware the airbag isn’t working.