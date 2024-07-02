GM Recalls 323,232 Pickups For Tailgates That May Automatically Open Spilling Contents

The largest automaker in the US market has identified an issue with the EZ Lift tailgate of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. General Motors reports that an estimated 323,232 vehicles were produced with said tailgate between September 3, 2020 and May 16, 2023 for the 2020 through 2024 model years. The affected tailgate's regular production order code is QT5 in the order guides for the Silverado HD and Sierra HD.



What is the problem, though? According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, water may enter the tailgates. The water may come into contact with the electronic gate release switch, resulting in a short circuit. In the event of a short circuit, the tailgate may unlatch while the transmission is in park.





Read Article