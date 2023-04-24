GM Recalls 40,000 Silverado Truck Over Brake Fire Fears

General Motors Co. has issued a recall for some of its Chevrolet Silverado trucks after discovering a potential brake-fluid leak that could result in a fire and has warned owners to park outside.
 
The recall could affect more than 40,000 medium-duty trucks made in 2019 or later, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
 
GM advises owners with models that are potentially at risk to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is finished. 


