GM Recalls 500,000 SUVs For Faulty 3rd Row Seatbelts

GM has issued a major recall for Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac SUVs, regarding an issue with seat belt assemblies, reports Automotive News. GM has recalled 484,155 vehicles in total across all three brands. Affected models include Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, GMC Yukons and Yukon XLs, and Cadillac Escalades and Escalade ESVs built for the 2021 and 2022 model years. Only vehicles with third-row seats will be recalled by the automaker. The recall was instituted when GM discovered a third-row seat belt assembly that was improperly riveted together. The defect was brought to the company's attention in May, when a customer reported the seat belt buckle assembly had separated on their vehicle. The affected buckle assembly is used on both the left and right sides of the third row seating.



Read Article