GM Recalls 825,000 Vehicles Because DRL Won't Turn Off - Wait... People Actually Turn Them Off?

If there’s one downside to sharing technology and platforms across multiple cars, it’s that when one goes wrong, they all do. Which is why GM has been forced to recall more than 825,000 cars, trucks and SUVs from its Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC brands to fix a fault with the lights. The problem is related to the daytime running lights, which GM has discovered may not turn off when the main headlights are on due to a glitchy body control module. And while that’s less worrisome than discovering the lights can fail, it does mean the affected vehicles might not comply with federal regulations governing car lights.



Read Article