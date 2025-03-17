GM Recalls 90,000 Camaros And Cadillacs For Locking Front Wheels

Agent009 submitted on 3/17/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:29 AM

Views : 370 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors is recalling nearly 100,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet Camaro models due to a problem with their ten-speed automatic transmission. The gearbox can be damaged internally, which could cause the front wheels to lock-up.
 
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the cars are equipped with a transmission control valve that is susceptible to excess wear over time. This can result in a gradual loss of pressure, which causes harsh shifting. If things get really bad, the front wheels may momentarily lock-up.


Read Article


GM Recalls 90,000 Camaros And Cadillacs For Locking Front Wheels

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)