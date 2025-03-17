GM Recalls 90,000 Camaros And Cadillacs For Locking Front Wheels

General Motors is recalling nearly 100,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet Camaro models due to a problem with their ten-speed automatic transmission. The gearbox can be damaged internally, which could cause the front wheels to lock-up.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the cars are equipped with a transmission control valve that is susceptible to excess wear over time. This can result in a gradual loss of pressure, which causes harsh shifting. If things get really bad, the front wheels may momentarily lock-up.