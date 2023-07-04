GM Recalls All Cruise Autonomous Vehicles For Sloppy Self Driving Software

General Motors’ autonomous vehicle division, Cruise LLC, has recalled all 300 of its vehicles following a crash that it calls “anomalous.” It has now released a software update that it believes will prevent the issue from reoccurring. The accident occurred on March 23, 2023, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when a Cruise vehicle with no occupants rear-ended a San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority articulated bus as it was leaving a stop.



