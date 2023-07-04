GM Recalls All Cruise Autonomous Vehicles For Sloppy Self Driving Software

Agent009 submitted on 4/7/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:27:04 PM

Views : 600 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 General Motors’ autonomous vehicle division, Cruise LLC, has recalled all 300 of its vehicles following a crash that it calls “anomalous.” It has now released a software update that it believes will prevent the issue from reoccurring.

 
The accident occurred on March 23, 2023, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when a Cruise vehicle with no occupants rear-ended a San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority articulated bus as it was leaving a stop.


Read Article


GM Recalls All Cruise Autonomous Vehicles For Sloppy Self Driving Software

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)