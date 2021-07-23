GM Recalls Chevy Bolt For A Second Time In 2021 For Battery Fires

General Motors plans to recall certain Chevrolet Bolts for the second time in less than a year to replace defective battery modules after customers who completed a previous recall remedy continued to report battery fires.
GM did not say when the replacements would start.
"We're working with our supplier and manufacturing teams to determine how to best expedite battery capacity for module replacement under this recall," spokesman Dan Flores told Automotive News. "Teams are working around the clock to find ways to increase battery availability."
