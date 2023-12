General Motors has issued two separate recalls in the United States that impact the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and both the GMC Hummer EV and GMC Hummer EV SUV.



The first of the two recalls involves a total of 43 examples of the 2023-2024 Cadillac Lyriq that were manufactured between March 14, 2023, and July 22, 2023. GM has revealed that these vehicles may have a rear seat belt bracket that was improperly welded to the seat frame by the seat frame supplier.





