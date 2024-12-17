GM Recalls Equinox EV Because It Isn't Loud Enough

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 141 is titled 'Minimum Sound Requirements for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles. An estimated 7,606 examples of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV do not comply with certain requirements of the aforementioned regulation, prompting GM to develop a new body control module calibration for the so-called acoustic vehicle alerting system.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, subject vehicles do not produce the mandated relative volume when traveling at speeds between 20 and 30 kilometers per hour (12.4 to 18.6 miles per hour). The inefficiently loud pedestrian warning sound increases the risk of injury to pedestrians, which is a big no-no in the eyes of the American auto safety regulator.

Back in October 2024, an internal audit made General Motors look into this matter. As per said audit, 2025 models were configured with a different exterior pedestrian alert sound calibration than the design intent. As a result, General Motors corrected the problem in Equinox EV production on October 16.