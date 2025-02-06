GM Renews Camaro Trademark

Back in the mid-1960s, after the Ford Mustang debuted to huge success, Chevrolet got to work on its response. That car would become the Camaro—but that’s not what the company originally called it during its development. The Camaro was codenamed the Panther, and for some reason, General Motors just filed a trademark for that name here and now in 2025. As uncovered by GMAuthority, the automaker filed the application on May 23, 2025, with the US Patent and Trademark Office, designating the Panther name for use on automobiles. However, it’s unlikely Chevy will introduce a next-generation Camaro anytime soon with any sort of Panther branding. A report earlier this year alleged that the higher-ups within the automaker dismantled the weak business case for the sports car, making the Panther trademark all the more unusual and a Camaro revival unlikely.



