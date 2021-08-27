GM Requires Employees To Disclose Personal Vaccination Status

General Motors has required all salaried employees in the U.S. to disclose their coronavirus vaccination status to help guide its safety protocols, the automaker confirmed Thursday. "The reporting of our employees' vaccination status is helping GM Medical assess the overall immunity of our employee population and determine when GM should relax or strengthen certain COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and OSHA, such as mask wearing, physical distancing and facility occupancy rates," said spokeswoman Maria Raynal.



Read Article