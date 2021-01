GM says that its new Everybody In campaign sets an optimistic and inclusive tone for the companys EV future and focuses on three themes: Exciting a new generation of buyers and accelerating EV adoption;

Demonstrating GM’s EV leadership, which includes the investment of $27 billion in EV and AV products through 2025 and the launches of 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025; and

Highlighting the range, performance, and flexibility of the Ultium platform.



