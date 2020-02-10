GM Reworks Deal With Nikola After Scandal - Make Double Down With A Higher Stake

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:54:19 AM

0 user comments | Views : 298 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors is considering revisions to its deal with embattled Nikola Corp.

, according to people familiar with the discussions, and may seek a higher stake in the startup now that its valuation has fallen after allegations of deception.

GM tentatively agreed to take an 11 percent stake in Nikola as part of a cash-free deal made public last month. The Detroit automaker would supply hydrogen fuel-cell technology to its junior partner and manufacture a new battery-powered pickup for it called the Badger. Talks to finalize the agreement are ongoing ahead of a Dec. 3 deadline.



Read Article


GM Reworks Deal With Nikola After Scandal - Make Double Down With A Higher Stake

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]