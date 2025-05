The Cadillac XLR is nearly 20 years old, but it’s still fondly remembered today. While it wasn’t perfect, the idea of transforming a Corvette into a luxurious flagship to battle the best Germany has to offer still packs plenty of appeal.

That’s especially true now that the Corvette moved to a mid-engine layout. This would seemingly make a new XLR a perfect addition to Cadillac’s lineup, and a V-Series variant based on the 1,064 hp (793 kW / 1,079 PS) ZR1 would be wonderfully insane.