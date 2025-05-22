GM Says California Emission Standards Are A Threat To The Company

The path to mainstream electrification is all but inevitable. Despite that, many lawmakers are trying to slow it down. Add to that one of the automakers building thousands of EVs every year, General Motors. A newly uncovered email exposes the company as it urges employees to get political. It hopes that with enough support, the government will stop California from setting its own emission standards. The Golden State has long done exactly that. In 2022, it went as far as to tell automakers that they had a little over a decade. By 2035, it won’t allow the sale of new gas-powered cars and trucks. While that would seemingly be good for EV sales, the plan has several critics aside from General Motors.



