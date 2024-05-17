GM Says Camaro Might Be Recycled Back Into Production As A Low Cost EV

General Motors killed the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro at the end of 2023, and since then, we've heard several rumors regarding a possible successor to the iconic muscle car. The latest came directly from the automotive giant's President, Mark Reuss, who briefly spoke about the future of this model.

Initial reports from different outlets claimed that the upcoming Chevy Camaro might go down the crossover route, likely with battery-electric firepower. However, it appears that the upcoming one won't tackle Ford's Mustang Mach-E but low-slung EVs.

GM's Mark Reuss told MotorTrend that the Camaro moniker needs to make a comeback as a real pony car that would return to its roots, albeit with electric power. The company's president went on to say that it could be priced similar to the Equinox EV, which will kick off at just under $35,000. Factor in the $7,500 federal tax credit, and you might spend almost $27,500 for it – before dealer markups and options.