GM Says Inventory Levels Will NEVER Return To Prepandemic Levels - You Will Buy What They Deem Profitable

In the old days, American automakers’ business strategy was, as Alfred Sloan’s GM put it, “a car for every purse and purpose.” The idea was that automakers wouldn’t make much on cheap cars for younger buyers but those buyers would stay brand loyal and grow up to buy cars the automakers do make a lot of money on. That hasn’t been automakers’ strategy for a few years now, but it seems the chip shortage has really pushed automakers hard in the opposite direction, which is bad news for those of us interested in cheap cars.



