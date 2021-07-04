GM Says It Will Become The Automotive Equivalent Of Apple - How Is THAT Going to Happen?

The veteran GM engineer’s Global Innovation team is looking for new enterprises to expand the automaker’s sources of revenue well beyond vehicle sales and is incubating ventures from commercial delivery services to vehicle insurance, to address future markets worth an estimated $1.3 trillion. That doesn’t include flying cars, a market sector that alone could be worth $1.3 trillion, Fletcher told Reuters.

On a recent video chat, Fletcher counted silently before answering how many ventures her team is shepherding. “Just under 20,” she said.