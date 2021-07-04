GM Says It Will Become The Automotive Equivalent Of Apple - How Is THAT Going to Happen?

Agent009 submitted on 4/7/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:23:40 AM

Views : 366 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The veteran GM engineer’s Global Innovation team is looking for new enterprises to expand the automaker’s sources of revenue well beyond vehicle sales and is incubating ventures from commercial delivery services to vehicle insurance, to address future markets worth an estimated $1.3 trillion. That doesn’t include flying cars, a market sector that alone could be worth $1.3 trillion, Fletcher told Reuters.

On a recent video chat, Fletcher counted silently before answering how many ventures her team is shepherding. “Just under 20,” she said.



Read Article


GM Says It Will Become The Automotive Equivalent Of Apple - How Is THAT Going to Happen?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)