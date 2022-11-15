GM Says It Will Slash Costs And Increase Volume To Make EV Profits By 2025

Agent009 submitted on 11/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:04:13 AM

Views : 486 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While electric vehicles are now a fundamental part of our future, the all-important question of profitability has often been asked by critics and probed by industry analysts alike. It’s no secret that, generally speaking, eking out profit margins is a harder ask with a battery electric vehicle than with one powered by internal combustion.

But GM’s CEO Mary Bara is apparently unfazed, as she plans to tell investors that the company’s EV program is expected to turn a profit from 2025 — that’s according to Bloomberg, who cites unnamed sources close to the company.

Read Article


GM Says It Will Slash Costs And Increase Volume To Make EV Profits By 2025

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)