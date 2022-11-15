GM Says It Will Slash Costs And Increase Volume To Make EV Profits By 2025

While electric vehicles are now a fundamental part of our future, the all-important question of profitability has often been asked by critics and probed by industry analysts alike. It’s no secret that, generally speaking, eking out profit margins is a harder ask with a battery electric vehicle than with one powered by internal combustion.



But GM’s CEO Mary Bara is apparently unfazed, as she plans to tell investors that the company’s EV program is expected to turn a profit from 2025 — that’s according to Bloomberg, who cites unnamed sources close to the company.



