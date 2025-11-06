GM Says Next Affordable EV Will Be Kansas Built

General Motors on Tuesday said it will make a "next-gen affordable EV" at its assembly plant in Fairfax, Kansas. The automaker expects to invest $4 billion over the next two years to expand production capacity in the U.S. for both gas-powered and electric vehicles, it said on Tuesday. The backdrop here is hard to ignore: President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, vehicles and car parts continue to slam manufacturers from all angles. GM, for its part, has projected up to $5 billion in tariff costs for 2025 alone. GM didn't share any specifics about this upcoming cheap EV, apart from where it will be built. Fairfax is also where GM plans to make the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV, after canceling that beloved car in 2023. On Tuesday, GM reaffirmed that the Bolt EV will hit production by the end of 2025.



