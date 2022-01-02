GM Says They Have OVER 100k Reservations For The Silverado EV. WHO ON EARTH Truly BELIEVES GM OR Ford Will Come ANYWHERE Close To Projections With REAL Orders?

General Motors said it has secured more than 110,000 reservations for its new all-electric Chevrolet Silverado, which includes reservations from more than 240 fleet operators, Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in the company’s full-year and fourth quarter earnings letter to shareholders.



The fresh reservations details on Chevy Silverado EV comes just a few weeks after the RST First Edition variant of the all-electric pickup truck sold out in 12 minutes. The figures also illustrate the seemingly insatiable appetite among U.S. consumers for trucks.



Do any of you REALLY believe GM or Ford will come ANYWHERE close to these numbers with actual orders?



And who OTHER than the left-wing media outlets like TechCrunch honestly thinks there are huge numbers of people waiting for EV pickups?



WE'RE NOT BUYING IT.



Truck people are a different breed of cat and we believe the hype is TOTALLY overblown.



Many of these people wouldn't be seen DEAD in a pickup truck, EV or not. WHY? Because they fear most seeing them in one will have NO idea they are EV's and it will wreck their morally narcissistic image.



Discuss...





