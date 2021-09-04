GM Scratching Head Over Detroit Mayor's Wishful Production Numbers For EV Factory

General Motors had a very good week. It unveiled the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, of which the $105,000 Edition 1 trims sold out in less than an hour. Days later it announced an all-electric Chevy Silverado is on the way. Following that, GM's stock reached an all-time. America's biggest car company is now worth about $90 billion. There's genuinely a lot to be excited about, especially for an automaker that filed for bankruptcy in 2009. GM's commitment to an all-electric future means an entirely new lineup of EVs is coming, many of which will be built in the US.



