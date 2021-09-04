GM Scratching Head Over Detroit Mayor's Wishful Production Numbers For EV Factory

Agent009 submitted on 4/9/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:26 AM

Views : 462 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors had a very good week. It unveiled the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, of which the $105,000 Edition 1 trims sold out in less than an hour. Days later it announced an all-electric Chevy Silverado is on the way. Following that, GM's stock reached an all-time. America's biggest car company is now worth about $90 billion. There's genuinely a lot to be excited about, especially for an automaker that filed for bankruptcy in 2009. GM's commitment to an all-electric future means an entirely new lineup of EVs is coming, many of which will be built in the US.

Read Article


GM Scratching Head Over Detroit Mayor's Wishful Production Numbers For EV Factory

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)