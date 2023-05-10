GM Secures $6 Billion Credit Line To Offset UAW Induced Losses

General Motors secured a new $6 billion line of credit as the automaker braces for additional strikes by the United Auto Workers union.

"The facility that we announced today is a $6 billion line of credit that I think is prudent in light of some of the messages that we've seen from some of the UAW leadership that they intend to drag this on for months," CFO Paul Jacobson told CNBC's Phil LeBeau in an interview on "Halftime Report."

The targeted strikes already cost the automaker $200 million during the third quarter, GM said Wednesday.

A GM spokesman said the $200 million strike cost is due to lost production on wholesale volume, largely due to the UAW's initial Sept. 15 strike at GM's midsize truck and full-size van plant in Wentzville, Missouri. The strike has since expanded to GM's parts and distribution facilities nationwide and, as of last Friday, a crossover plant in mid-Michigan.