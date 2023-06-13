GM Sees Billions In ICE Strategy Toyota Was Taking Before Investors Demanded EVs

Arlington produced 345,000 units in 2022, and by our estimate generated about $25 billion in revenue and $4 billion in EBIT – or about 30 percent of total company EBIT, Ward told Reuters.
 
Flint and Oshawa are expected to build a combined 360,000 heavy-duty pickups a year through 2035, according to AutoForecast Solutions (AFS). Using GM’s EBIT data as calculated by Ward and Benchmark, those two plants could generate $3.8 billion a year in pretax profit.
 
GM does not disclose its wholesale prices to dealers or its gross margins. A 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Ultimate retails for up to $107,000 and more, while a 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV V-Series can fetch $160,000 or more, according to GM dealers’ internet ads.
 


